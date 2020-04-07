Man Group plc Purchases 5,500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.39% of Forrester Research worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FORR. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

