Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 40,313 Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Everbridge by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 337,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

