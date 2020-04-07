Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 75,890 Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,079.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,289 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.