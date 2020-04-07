Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,149.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

