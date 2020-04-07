Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

