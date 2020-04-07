Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE KW opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

