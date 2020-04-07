Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,356 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in News were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in News by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

