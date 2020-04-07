Man Group plc Sells 10,599,237 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,599,237 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,796,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $9,737,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $8,905,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

LITE stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

