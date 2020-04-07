Man Group plc Sells 10,620 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Arch Coal worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Coal by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arch Coal by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

