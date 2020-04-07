Man Group plc Sells 411,462 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,462 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

