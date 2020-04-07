Man Group plc Sells 43,813 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,813 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.83%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.33.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

