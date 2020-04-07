Man Group plc Sells 837,575 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 837,575 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

