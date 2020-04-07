Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of MANH opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

