Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Manitowoc by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.