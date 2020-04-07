Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

