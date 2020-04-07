Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Sells £14,000 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).
LON:MRL traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 369.94 ($4.87). The company had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193. Marlowe PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.90.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.
