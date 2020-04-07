Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 176,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

