Martin Sorrell Acquires 9,784 Shares of S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) insider Martin Sorrell bought 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,186.80 ($18,661.93).

Shares of SFOR traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.90 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 194,585 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. S4 Capital PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 122.64 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.09 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 million and a PE ratio of -58.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.80.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

