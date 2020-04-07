Masco (NYSE:MAS) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Masco stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 338,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,204. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

