Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Raymond James cut their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of MAS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 732,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,204. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

