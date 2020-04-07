Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin Sells 7,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,478. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masimo by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

