Max Property Group Hits Market Capitalization of $465,189.07 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $465,189.07 and approximately $122.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 455% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005798 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000288 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

