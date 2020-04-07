MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 1,675,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,448. The company has a market cap of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

