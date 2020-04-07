Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.71.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.15. 87,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,230. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.22. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

