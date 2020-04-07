MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,159.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $580,461.69 and $71,159.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02575098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00203027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

