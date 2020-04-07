Melon Trading Up 14.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00042216 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $27,227.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

