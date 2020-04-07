MenaPay (MPAY) Price Up 1.2% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $439,175.72 and approximately $75,066.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02592442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00201322 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

