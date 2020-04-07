Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

MNLO stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,325,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 378,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

