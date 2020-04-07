Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ MNLO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 745,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.84. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

