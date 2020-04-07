Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.