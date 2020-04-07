Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $913.56 million, a PE ratio of 190.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

