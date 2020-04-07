Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

