MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $92,955.27 and $36,049.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.04716038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00067936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

