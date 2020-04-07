Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC and QBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.02339357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,940,279 coins and its circulating supply is 77,940,174 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

