Metronome Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004963 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $37,614.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,878,736 coins and its circulating supply is 10,402,062 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.