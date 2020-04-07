MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

MGP traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 751,880 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,483.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

