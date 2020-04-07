MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $266,499.11 and $8,394.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007230 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 361,324,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,022,333 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

