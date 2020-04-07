Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,038.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,307,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

