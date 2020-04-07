Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,744,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

