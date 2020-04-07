Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. 46,363,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

