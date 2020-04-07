Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

