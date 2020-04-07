Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,038.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 20,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 619,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $97,646,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.92. 34,078,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.