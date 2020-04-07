Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

MAA stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,144. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,903,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,128 shares of company stock valued at $443,568. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

