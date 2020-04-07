Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLND. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 528,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

