MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $138.00 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $138.00 million and approximately $83.79 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $17.26 or 0.00235476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01014571 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,504,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,994,862 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

