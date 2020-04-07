MINDOL Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $671.02 million and $841,599.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00055095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00989778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00239975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000782 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.