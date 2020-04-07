Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 2,910 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.11. 453,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,211. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

