Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 707 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $235.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

