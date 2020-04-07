Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 6,290 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

