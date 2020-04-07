Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 234.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 376,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

